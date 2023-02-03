Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush upgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wayfair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.73.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $72.73 on Thursday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.04. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $120,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,115.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $120,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,115.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $131,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,954. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

