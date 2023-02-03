WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,236. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $440,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

