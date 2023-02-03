Wedbush Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

