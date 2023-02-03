Wedbush Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.12.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
