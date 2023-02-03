Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for F5 (FFIV)

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2023 – F5 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/25/2023 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $187.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $173.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $155.00.

1/23/2023 – F5 is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $211.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $159.00.

12/20/2022 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – F5 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

F5 Trading Down 1.6 %

FFIV stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.21. 127,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,428. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $217.41.

Get F5 Inc alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,586 shares of company stock worth $2,627,023. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in F5 by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.