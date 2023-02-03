Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of WB stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $453.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.31 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Weibo by 404.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 362.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

