Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.
WB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.14.
Weibo Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of WB stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62.
Institutional Trading of Weibo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Weibo by 404.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 362.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
