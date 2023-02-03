Wells Fargo & Company Increases Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $307.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $307.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.21.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $9.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.