West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental Corp., shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Company Profile
West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.
