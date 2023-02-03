Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.36

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.36 and traded as high as $105.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares last traded at $104.48, with a volume of 1,601,443 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.