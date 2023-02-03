White Pine Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,271 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,888 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 71,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY opened at $91.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

