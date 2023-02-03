White Pine Capital LLC Buys 61,806 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 286.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,806 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of DermTech worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 112,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in shares of DermTech by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 511,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech Price Performance

DermTech stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 779.58%. Research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens cut their price target on DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair downgraded DermTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on DermTech from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About DermTech

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.