White Pine Capital LLC Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GD opened at $231.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.