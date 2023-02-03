White Pine Capital LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $94.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

