White Pine Capital LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 317,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in eBay by 38.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,543 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in eBay by 5.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.