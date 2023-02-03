White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Ponce Financial Group worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point cut shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Ponce Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

About Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

(Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.