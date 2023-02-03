Wildcat Capital Management LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up about 0.2% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. 2,564,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,583. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Citigroup cut their target price on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,620. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

