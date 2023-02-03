Wildcat Capital Management LLC Sells 5,435 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Booking comprises 1.9% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.3% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,475.62.

BKNG traded up $11.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,466.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,143.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,967.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

