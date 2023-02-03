William Gregory Terry Sells 10,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PEBK traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 2,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $185.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

