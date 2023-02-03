Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) recently:

1/19/2023 – Willis Towers Watson Public is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Willis Towers Watson Public was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $303.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $280.00.

1/9/2023 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $229.00 to $271.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/29/2022 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $288.00 to $302.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Willis Towers Watson Public is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Willis Towers Watson Public was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.

12/5/2022 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.67. 186,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,054. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average of $224.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $976,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $313,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

