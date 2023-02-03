WINkLink (WIN) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $90.85 million and $12.88 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009401 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $11,737,276.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

