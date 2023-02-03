WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 106,378 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 45,182 shares.The stock last traded at $55.43 and had previously closed at $55.78.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 69,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49,743 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

