WMS Partners LLC Buys 122 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.32. 1,074,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,639. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $164.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.55.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

