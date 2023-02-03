WMS Partners LLC Buys 5,518 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $35.35. 7,760,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,449,594. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

