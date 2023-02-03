WMS Partners LLC Buys 67 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.13. 1,022,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

