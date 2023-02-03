WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 46,357 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,544. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

