WMS Partners LLC Has $836,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Garmin by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 205,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,995. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $129.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

