WMS Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

XOM stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.54. 9,908,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,686,092. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.