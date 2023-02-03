WMS Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $157.81. The stock had a trading volume of 729,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,632. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.