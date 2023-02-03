WMS Partners LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. 7,468,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,170,695. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

