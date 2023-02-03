WMS Partners LLC Sells 247 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

SYK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

