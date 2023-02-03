Wojak Finance Price Tops $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $163.43 million and $4,129.48 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

