Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 379,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,759. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

