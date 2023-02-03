Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.40% of DermTech worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DMTK. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of DermTech from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DermTech from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered DermTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on DermTech from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of DermTech stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 38,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.10. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 779.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

