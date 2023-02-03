Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LHX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day moving average is $223.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

