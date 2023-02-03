Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.46. 264,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,241. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.56 and a 200 day moving average of $241.79.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

