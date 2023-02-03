Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $529,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 5,590,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,290,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $49.79.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

