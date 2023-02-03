Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $102.54. The stock had a trading volume of 259,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,042. The firm has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

