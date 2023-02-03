Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 364,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

