Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,398,000 after purchasing an additional 760,883 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Shares of MS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 560,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

