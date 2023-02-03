Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EGP traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.78. 26,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $217.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

