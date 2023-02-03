Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $203.40. The company had a trading volume of 281,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

