World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

WWE stock opened at $85.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

