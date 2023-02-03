WOW-token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.23 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $296.00 million and $0.23 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.01419932 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00037634 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.41 or 0.01670971 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02958808 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

