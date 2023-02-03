WOW-token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.23 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $296.00 million and $0.23 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.16 or 0.01419932 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007063 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014911 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00037634 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.41 or 0.01670971 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
