WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. WOW-token has a market cap of $295.91 million and approximately $0.23 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.32 or 0.01432777 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00037221 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.42 or 0.01698120 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02958808 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

