Wrapped BNB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $129.60 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $129.60 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $330.45 or 0.01412877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00425519 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,780.88 or 0.29023686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00468214 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,745,552 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

