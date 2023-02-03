X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Shares Up 1.2%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.53. 17,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 139,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000.

