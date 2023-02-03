XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 112.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE XFLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.94. 136,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,328. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $62,549.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

