Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 5.2 %

XELB stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.47. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.