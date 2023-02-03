Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 3,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 17,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Xinyi Glass Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

