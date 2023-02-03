Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.98 ($0.02). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,046,475 shares trading hands.

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.93. The firm has a market cap of £17.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin Bird purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,175.13).

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

