YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,509 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.16% of YETI worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 3,654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

YETI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 89,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,676. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

